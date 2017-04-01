Blood donation opportunities upcoming for 'National Volunteer Month'

A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File)

Several opportunities to donate blood are coming to the Las Vegas Valley for National Volunteer Month in Apr.

The American Red Cross calls giving blood "a simple way to make a profound difference in the lives of patients."

Nearly 2.8 million people donated blood through the Red Cross last year, according to the organization.

The Red Cross said volunteers are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions and all blood types are needed this spring.

For more information on how and where to donate or volunteer, go to: redcrossblood.org

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Clark County are happening in:

Henderson

4/1/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Green Valley Range, 175 Cassia Way

4/1/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Community Ambulance, 91 Corporate Park Drive #120

4/12/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., Service Master, 7380 Eastgate Road

4/13/2017: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sue Morrow Elementary School, 1070 Featherwood Ave

4/15/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fire Station 97, 1550 Amador Lane

Las Vegas

4/1/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, 2941 Harris Ave

4/2/2017: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Francis De Sales Parish, 1111 Michael Way

4/3/2017: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Nevada Learning Academy at CCSD, 3050 E. Flamingo Rd.

4/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N Durango Dr

4/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., United Nissan, 3025 East Sahara Ave.

4/6/2017: 1:15 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Medical Response, 7201 W. Post Rd.

4/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Valley Bible Fellowship, 4500 W. Sahara Avenue

4/11/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., VA West Consolidated Patient Account Center, 1085 Palms Airport Drive

4/14/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 1771 E. Flamingo Rd. Ste 206B

4/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., West Las Vegas Library, 951 West Lake Mead Blvd.

North Las Vegas

4/4/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nevada Partners/MGM Culinary Academy, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

4/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Smith's, 2255 East Centennial Parkway