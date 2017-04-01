Pedestrian hit by motorcycle, suffers critical injuries near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road

A motorcycle crashed into a pedestrian on Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road on Mar. 31, 2017.

A pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle, suffering critical injuries near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road, according to Metro police.

The motorcyclist and pedestrian were taken to Sunrise Hospital. Police said the pedestrian was walking on a crosswalk when the accident happened.

Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road have both been shut down in the area, police said.

