Tree slams into woman's living room, impaling her ceiling

An uprooted tree crashed into Jeleesa Hoy's living room, impaling her ceiling.

"It's huge!" Jeleesa Hoy said about the tree, which fell during Thursday's high winds. "It goes all the way to the end of the building!".

It landed on top of Hoy's home at the Alpine Village Apartment Homes.

The windy weather cleared Friday, but Hoy and neighbors were still dealing with the effects.

"My mom ran in and said 'Oh my God, a tree fell on my house,;" Hoy said. "The concrete lifted right here," she said about where the tree ripped up the street.

The people who live in the homes said the tree that fell was likely taller than 50 feet.

"I'm just thankful the fireplace was there. It broke the [tree's fall]," Hoy said. "Otherwise it would have gone right through my sister's room."

The fireplace didn't just save Hoy's sister's room, but possibly her neighbor Shirlana Raikes' life.

"If I had been in that chair, I would have been impaled," Raikes said.

Inside Raikes' home, branches, some several feet long, were sticking through her living room. One was very close to a chair where she said she normally sits.

"The heater was down on the ground and wasn't reaching me, so I sat down on the floor, and I did just in time," she said.

Thursday's storms packed winds of more than 80 miles an hour.

"I'm just glad no one was hurt," Hoy said.

