Sorority at UNLV draws multi-year ban over unreported hazing

A sorority chapter at University of Nevada, Las Vegas was suspended earlier this week after an investigation revealed hazing that had gone unreported for months.

In a letter sent to alumni of the chapter, which was obtained by FOX5, the Delta Zeta sorority at UNLV was suspended from operating and recruiting until fall 2019. The suspension was instituted by the sorority's national chapter. The letter also states the sorority expects to return to campus by the following fall of 2020 once it emerges fully from a separate probationary period with UNLV.

UNLV's website states a zero tolerance on hazing on campus.

As the alumni letter describes, the hazing incident took place during this past fall semester but didn't surface until the current semester.

A follow-up letter to alums of the Iota Phi chapter of Delta Zeta brought light to the hazing after a new member was hospitalized for over-intoxication after its November "reveal night," which splits younger members into groups with senior leaders.

The sorority's national governing body first placed the chapter on probation and launched an investigation that also revealed senior members forcing new members into drinking activities, including blindfolding them and forcing them to drink. It turns out the drinking ritual has gone on since 2013.

The letter said some members "stated feeling uncomfortable." The national body forwarded its findings to UNLV which also launched a further probe last month. The punishment was levied over the weekend.

As a result, the UNLV chapter will have to institute alcohol awareness courses and anti-hazing courses.

According to the UNLV chapter's website, 100 students are a part of Delta Zeta. Delta Zeta was founded at the school in 1968.

UNLV Delta Zeta's social media channels remained active following the suspension. In a post on the sorority chapter's Instagram, a picture from last year shows members holding up "DZ" hand sings in front of a banner that says, "These Hands DON'T HAZE".

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.