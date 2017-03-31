Police officer identified in non-injury officer-involved shooting near Decatur, Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on March 31, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified the officer involved in a officer-involved shooting on Friday.

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of Westmoreland Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive. Police said a suspect was shot and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. No officers were injured, Metro said.

The officer was identified as 53-year-old Officer James Ledogar. Officer Ledogar has been employed with Metro police since August 2001.

He is currently assigned to the Homeland Security Division.

Pending the investigation and review of the incident, Metro has placed Officer Ledogar on routine paid administrative leave.

