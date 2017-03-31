Coroner identifies man killed in northeast Vegas shooting

A 37-year-old man was identified as the person who died after a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Derrian Stephens. He died of a gunshot wound to the neck as a result of a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Stephens was found wounded between two homes in the 4600 block of East Van Buren Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Marion Drive.

Police initially said the shooting may be gang-related. Police have not disclosed a motive or a description of the shooter.

