Pedestrian crushed by box truck in Las Vegas identified

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of one man late Friday night in southwest Las Vegas.More >
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of one man late Friday night in southwest Las Vegas.More >
California authorities said they found the body of a 5-year-old boy who was missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.More >
California authorities said they found the body of a 5-year-old boy who was missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.More >
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >
Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.More >
Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.More >
Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly crash in the west part of town early Saturday morning.More >
Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly crash in the west part of town early Saturday morning.More >
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >
A number of marijuana businesses are ready to sell recreational marijuana Saturday.More >
A number of marijuana businesses are ready to sell recreational marijuana Saturday.More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
Friends said they are trying to figure out why a 50-year-old man went on a shooting spree inside of a west Las Vegas medical office before turning the gun on himself.More >
Friends said they are trying to figure out why a 50-year-old man went on a shooting spree inside of a west Las Vegas medical office before turning the gun on himself.More >