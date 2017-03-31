Pedestrian crushed by box truck in Las Vegas identified

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash with a box truck in Las Vegas Tuesday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as 57-year-old Gary Dunlap. The cause and manner of death were pending investigation on Friday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police said Dunlap was waiting to cross the street at the intersection of Main Street and Owens Avenue when the box truck began to move at a green light. Dunlap fainted and collapsed onto the roadway. The box truck then ran him over.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

