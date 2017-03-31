No changes to Nevada minimum wage this year

A person hands in a resume in an undated image. (File)

The minimum wage for working Nevadans will stay the same this year.

The state's labor commissioner announced Thursday that the hourly minimum wage for employees with health benefits will stay at $7.25 per hour.

Those without health benefits won't see a change either, with the wage set at $8.25 per hour.

Daily overtime wages also will remain the same for the next fiscal year that starts July 1.

The state recalculates the minimum wage each year to make adjustments based on the federal minimum wage and cost-of-living increases.

