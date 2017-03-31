Ex-CCSD teacher convicted in Las Vegas child porn trial

Melvyn Sprowson made his initial appearance in court through video feed on Nov. 6, 2013. (FOX5)

A former Clark County School District teacher who acted as his own attorney in his child pornography trial was convicted Friday on all six counts against him.

A Las Vegas jury spent two hours to deliberate guilt for 48-year-old Melvyn Sprowson.

Sprowson's counts were first-degree kidnapping, child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily or mental harm, and four counts of unlawful use of a minor in the production of pornography.

Sprowson was arrested in 2013 when law enforcement investigated a missing persons case involving a teenage runaway. Sprowson was a teacher at Wengert Elementary School.

An arrest report for Sprowson states the teen met him online. Police were able to connect Sprowson through emails and Craigslist information, documents said.

While Sprowson admitted to knowing the 16-year-old via text messages, Craigslist and phone calls, he claimed he had never met the girl in person. He also claimed to have wired her $150 one time.

The teen told police she ran away from home because she didn't like her mother's attitude, eventually looking for a roommate on Craigslist. She told police she came across an ad.

The teen further said the two developed a dating relationship and shared a bed.

Prosecutors also claimed Sprowson had sexual contact with the girl after it was found she contracted a sexually-transmitted disease.

A judge scheduled sentencing for Sprowson on May 17. He faces up to life in prison.

