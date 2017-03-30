Tourists arrested for bringing Houston 'jugging' to Henderson

Police arrested two tourists for bringing their city's brand of crime to Henderson.

Cedric Henderson, 27, and Ladarian Glenn, 25, were in town from Houston, Texas. Officers said they had been arrested in Houston for "jugging" in the past.



"Jugging" is when someone is seen walking out of a bank with a bunch of money and then followed a second location where someone breaks into their car to steal the cash.

"They're going to literally stalk you and follow you around in your vehicle, hoping that you're going to make another stop; maybe you're out on some errands," Officer Scott Williams of the Henderson Police Department said. "Those little money bags that people can get are referred to as 'jugs.' So the criminals started calling it 'jugging.'"

The crime is very common in Houston and it may have originated there, police said. Some call it the "jugging capitol of the world."

The crime is not common in the city of Henderson. Police said they can tie every case back to these two suspects.

Detectives said Glenn and Henderson spent their time working out of a room at the Orleans Hotel and renting a car under a different name. Then, they said the two suspects tinted the car windows and obscured the license plate. Local police said they worked with detectives in Houston to solve the crime.

"They've got a pretty checkered criminal past," Williams said. "They came to the wrong place."

Investigators said they found burglary tools and pictures of Glenn online that show him "on the Las Vegas Strip and flashing thousands of dollars in cash."

FOX5 cameras found multiple people walking out of one local Bank of America branch with containers of money.

"That's going to be a target," Williams said. "They're going to look for that."

"I just don't get why people that carry that much cash and aren't paying attention," Michael Moore said, while with his son after withdrawing a large amount of money. "They're on their phones, they're texting or whatever, and they're not aware of their surroundings."

Police recommended disguising bags of money in something less obvious, like a backpack. They also said it's best to immediately go home and store the money in a safe place instead of leaving it in the car to run more errands.

