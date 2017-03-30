Wind-related wall collapse injures 1 at Monte Carlo casino

The collapse was wind related, MGM confirmed. (FOX5 Las Vegas viewer)

A construction wall collapse resulted in minor injuries to one person inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino on Thursday.

A representative for MGM Resorts said the collapse happened about 4 p.m. inside the Las Vegas Strip property.

One person was injured, but the company did not say whether the person was a worker or a guest.

MGM confirmed the collapse was due to the high winds sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley.

Monte Carlo roof collapses inside casino! Crazy windy inside casino now! #vegaswinds pic.twitter.com/EouS2hMYmv — Frank Gomez (@franksbest) March 30, 2017

