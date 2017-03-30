Wind-related wall collapse injures 1 at Monte Carlo casino - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Wind-related wall collapse injures 1 at Monte Carlo casino

MGM Resorts confirmed a construction wall collapse on March 30, 2017. (FOX5 Las Vegas viewer) MGM Resorts confirmed a construction wall collapse on March 30, 2017. (FOX5 Las Vegas viewer)
The collapse was wind related, MGM confirmed. (FOX5 Las Vegas viewer) The collapse was wind related, MGM confirmed. (FOX5 Las Vegas viewer)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A construction wall collapse resulted in minor injuries to one person inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino on Thursday.

A representative for MGM Resorts said the collapse happened about 4 p.m. inside the Las Vegas Strip property.

One person was injured, but the company did not say whether the person was a worker or a guest.

MGM confirmed the collapse was due to the high winds sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley.

