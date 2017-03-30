At least 4 semis roll over in high winds

Two semi trucks were overturned at I-15 and St. Rose Parkway on Mar. 30, 2017.

At least four semi-trucks rolled over in the Las Vegas Valley due to high winds.

The first was reported at 2:13 p.m. on U.S. 95 near Nye County Marker 33. The Nevada Highway Patrol said no serious injuries were expected because the driver was arranging for a tow truck. That truck was carrying JC Penney merchandise.

The next happened on Interstate 15 at Saint Rose Parkway at 3:06 p.m. That trailer was empty, lighter and more susceptible to rollovers in high winds, NHP said.

Two minutes later, at the same crossroads on Saint Rose Parkway above I-15, another semi rolled over, landing on the driver's side. NHP said the driver couldn't get out of the truck but serious injuries were not expected.

A fourth truck rolled over on I-15 near mile marker 93.

NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the department received many calls on blowing debris including cones, barrels and anything loose that could blow away.

He said truck drivers have been warned through their message boards to stop or use caution.

He advised everyone on the roads to drive carefully.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.