1 hurt in shooting on East Sahara near Tree Line

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police said they are seeking a shooter after a person was wounded in the east Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

Las Vegas Metro police said they received a call of the incident at 2:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Tree Line Drive.

Police confirmed at least one victim. A person was being sought in connection to the shooting, but police did not immediately disclose a description or a motive.

The victim's condition was also not immediately disclosed.

