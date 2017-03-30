Power outage affects several Vegas area schools after high winds

Koval Lane, adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip, was blocked due to downed power poles brought down by high winds on March 30, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A tree was forced into a Las Vegas home during a powerful wind storm on March 30, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

A powerful wind storm blew through the Las Vegas Valley Thursday and caused major damage including power losses throughout Southern Nevada.

NV Energy reported more than 44,000 customers were without power at one point Thursday evening. As of late Friday afternoon, the number of outages was down to 3,266.

Several area schools were among those affected by the outage. Clark County School District confirmed Chaparral High, Cambeiro Elementary, Cannon Junior High, and Sewell Elementary schools began classes Friday morning in the dark. Students and parents informed FOX5 that classes remained in session despite the outage.

One of the schools - Cambeiro Elementary - had its power back on by noon, CCSD said.

Several trees were knocked down throughout the area and semi-trucks also rolled over on local highways, blocking several lanes.

The cause of the power outages was weather-related, according to NV Energy. The company said repairs were happening as quickly as possible.

Wind and cooler temperatures are expected to continue on Friday.

