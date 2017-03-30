30,000 Burning Man tickets sell out fast during main sale

Burning Man participants watch a 40-foot wooden figure know as "The Man" burn on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, during the Burning Man festival. (AP Photo/Brad Horn)

Tickets during the main sale for this year's Burning Man festival have sold out, with 30,000 tickets gone in about a half-hour.

People rushing to get the $425 tickets Wednesday started seeing unavailable notices for both tickets and vehicle passes before 1:00 p.m.

The annual countercultural festival is attended by thousands in northern Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

This year's event is scheduled from Aug. 27 through Sept. 4.

The San Francisco-based organizers of Burning Man say another 500 tickets for $1,200 each will be made available on April 5. A program offering tickets to people with low incomes will start April 17 and a final sale will take place Aug. 2.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.