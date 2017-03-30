Clark County issues air quality advisory - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Clark County issues air quality advisory

Posted: Updated:
Dust looms over Las Vegas in an undated image. (File) Dust looms over Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An air quality advisory has been issued for Clark County from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality advised construction sites and residents of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to high winds.

The dust can aggravate respiratory diseases, the department said. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are advised to stay indoors.

The department also suggested to keep windows and doors closed. Run air conditioners inside and in vehicles to filter particles and change air filters if it is dirty.

To report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities call Air Quality’s dust-complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.