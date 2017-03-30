Clark County issues air quality advisory

Dust looms over Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)

An air quality advisory has been issued for Clark County from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality advised construction sites and residents of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to high winds.

The dust can aggravate respiratory diseases, the department said. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are advised to stay indoors.

The department also suggested to keep windows and doors closed. Run air conditioners inside and in vehicles to filter particles and change air filters if it is dirty.

To report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities call Air Quality’s dust-complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST.

