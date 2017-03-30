Nevada coalition wants drugmakers to reimburse diabetics

The Nevada Legislative Building is shown in an undated image. (File)

Nevadans dismayed by soaring drug prices are asking state lawmakers to take unprecedented action intended to curb costs.

Democrats, hotel owners and union leaders are attempting to mandate pharmaceutical companies reimburse Nevada patients and insurers who say they overpay for insulin.

Senate Bill 265 would also require drugmakers to disclose business expenses related to diabetes treatments and license all pharmaceutical sales representatives.

Proponents say reimbursements and more industry data could save lives.

The proposal is unique among crusades against America's colossal, free market pharmaceutical industry.

