Once-missing Arizona man re-emerges in Mesquite, NV

James Robert Joyce was last seen at his home in Littlefield, AZ on March 5, 2017. (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

A northwest Arizona man who authorities originally announced as a missing person was located and is in good health.

On March 6, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in seeking 72-year-old James Robert Joyce, of Littlefield, AZ. Deputies mentioned Joyce has medical conditions, and, when he went missing, he did not use the only vehicle he shared with his wife.

Deputies also noted the recently retired Joyce expressed wanting to go to Las Vegas.

On Monday, deputies said Joyce was located in Mesquite, which is about an hour northeast of the Las Vegas Valley. They said he is doing well and now resides in the Southern Nevada town.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate on details regarding his disappearance or re-emergence.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.