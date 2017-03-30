Casino mogul Phil Ruffin among Trump's closest friends

Donald Trump speaks at an event in an undated image. (File)

Billionaire Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin has never been to the White House. On Thursday, he'll have dinner there with his friend, President Donald Trump.

And right now, the president could probably use a friend.

Trump has had a rough few weeks: a setback on health care, nagging questions about possible ties between his campaign and Russia, and distracting feuds among some senior officials.

Ruffin tells The Associated Press the presidency is "a lonely job, and I have been friends with him for a long time."

"It'll be nice to catch up."

Ruffin is Trump's business partner on his Las Vegas residential tower. The president has stepped away from his business, but Ruffin says he would like to do another development with the Trump Organization.

