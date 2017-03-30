PD: Swing of resident's bat stops armed burglar in southwest Vegas

A southwest Las Vegas Valley resident used a baseball bat to subdue a person armed with a "long gun" after a pursuit that involved an officer opening fire, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers first received calls of an armed person breaking into homes in the 9800 block of River Trader Street, near Buffalo Drive and Gomer Road, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said the burglar was moving from house to house in the area.

FOX5 met the family that called police. They tell us they jumped right into action.

"We caught someone on the ring at our house around 12:30 last night. He came to our house and then he left around the back and that's when I called the cops," the homeowner who didn't want to be identified said.

Officers encountered the burglar who reached for a weapon, police said. The act prompted an officer to open fire at the person. The round, though, did not hit anyone.

The burglar continued to run from police before a resident struck the burglar with a bat, police said.

"His kids play baseball. I don't know what went through his head but he went out and hit him with the bat. It feels great. We have great neighbors. I guess he got what's coming to him."

The armed person was taken into custody shortly after in a nearby desert area. Police located the long gun and said no shots were fired by the person during the incident.

The intruder was taken to the University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Metro.

This was the third officer-involved shooting investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

