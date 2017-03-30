Concerned Henderson parents speak out after another teacher arrested for sexual misconduct

A group of parents gathered in Henderson after another teacher was arrested for sexual misconduct.

Dozens of parents gathered at Hayley Hendricks Park Wednesday night to discuss the recent arrest of a Brown Middle School teacher. Jeffrey Schultz was arrested for allegedly asking three teenage girls about their underwear and making them feel uncomfortable, but parents said these complaints had been following Schultz for years.

"A year ago, it happened to my daughter. Now three more girls and however many else (have come forward)," Kristina Routh said.

Routh said her daughter complained to the school last year and asked to be switched out of his class. She said school administration failed to tell the parents and never moved her.

"I give the school eight hours of my children's day. I have two kids, fully entrusting that they're going to be safe when they go to school. I don't know that I feel that way anymore," Routh said.

Routh said she believes if school administration had handled her daughter's situation appropriately, the latest incident wouldn't have happened.

Chad Jensen agreed.

"I think the principal should lose her job too, because she's pushed a couple incidents under the rug, (when it) happened before," Jensen said.

He said his daughter was one of three teenage girls who came forward with the latest complaints

"He was asking them what kind of underwear they wear, under their leggings, if it was just normal underwear, thong underwear, or no underwear at all," Jensen said.

The parent meeting was scheduled by Christal Metcalf who said she has twins at the school, and was horrified when she wasn't getting answers from administration.

"I'm a single mom, I work hard, and I want to know my kids are safe at school. And if I can't know that, then I know the system is broken," she said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.