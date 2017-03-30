Can the Raiders and Golden Knights coexist? Golden Knights say 'Yes!'

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley hasn't been shy about his feelings toward the Raiders relocation.

"If we had our 'druthers, I would rather get established, make the playoffs and demonstrate what we are to community," Foley said.

That was in Feb., as Foley was direct and upfront about sharing his golden moment with the Silver and Black.

Fast forward to Tuesday, where on a radio appearance with Brian Blessing, he remained steadfast just 24 hours after the NFL approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas.

"I would not have opted to have the Raiders come here, but I had no control and they're coming. Welcome," Foley said.

As the Rolling Stones famously said 'You can't always get what you want,' but as Foley explained, it's not all bad.

"Lot of positives associated with this in terms of having Las Vegas have more attention, have it be validated as a legitimate sports town, it's going to bring traffic in," he said.

"I really think the big picture of this is it's going to be a positive thing, not just for our franchise, but the community as a whole," Golden Knights team President, Kerry Bubolz said.

Bubolz spent the last 13 years in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization. He said with more pro sports, it means more opportunity.

"When someone decides they want to invest in professional sports, they're not going to pick just one of the teams. They're going to invest in sports and make that a platform in their marketing investments," Bubolz said.

With so many options for locals and tourists to spend their money on the Strip, Bubolz said he wasn't concerned that adding an NFL team would take a small piece of the pie away,

"I really don't think so. At the end of the day, we have to look at this and say, 'Does this make the pie even bigger? Which I really do believe that it does," Bubolz said.

The Golden Knights staff said they weren’t surprised to hear of the Raiders approval. They've been planning on it for months, thinking of ways to create a new playbook of events to attract football fans.

"We've got the Toshiba Plaza, we have great weather here; that affords us more of an opportunity to create an event as opposed to just coming to the hockey game," Bubolz said. "The rising tide lifts all boats, that really does apply to professional sports in this particular situation."

