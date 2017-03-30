Police investigate homicide on Van Buren Ave and Marion Dr., no suspect found

Police are investigating a homicide on the 4600 block of East Van Buren Avenue, near Marion Drive.

One male was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds between two homes, police said.

Police were called at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the case may be gang-related.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.