Police warn of more card-skimming thefts in Las Vegas

Police said credit card skimming is happening more often in Las Vegas and criminals are getting smarter.

Police said thieves getting better at making skimmers unnoticeable. Cards with chips that are supposed to be fool proof; criminals have figured out how to replicate those. Although it's harder and more expensive to make them, the payout is larger. Once the chip is read and the transaction is authorized, there are very few security measures that are taken after that.

To stay safe, police urged everyone to be aware of their transactions, monitor everything and report any unauthorized spending immediately.

Police said one of the places people are most vulnerable is at the gas pumps.

“I do not recommend using a debit cards with a pin number at gas stations anymore,” Metro Det. Jeff Grace said.

Police said if you must use a debit card, open a second account and transferring small amounts of money to that one before using it at a pump.

Another thing police suggested is at any card reader, whether it’s an ATM or self-checkout at a grocery store, to lightly pull on the frame of the reader. If it moves at all or comes off, put it back and call police immediately.

