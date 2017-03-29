Henderson teacher accused of inappropriately touching 3 girls

At least three different female students alleged that their middle school math teacher inappropriately touched and harassed them while class was in session, according to Clark County School District police.

On Monday, CCSD announced the arrest of Gregory Beasley, 57, who was "assigned to home" from his position at Thurman White Middle School. He was taken into custody on three counts of unlawful contact with a child.

In an affidavit, CCSD police spoke to three girls back in January who attended class with Beasley as their instructor. The girls claimed Beasley each touched them separately on their shoulders and reached into their back pants pockets to feel their buttocks. Two of the girls claimed the touching and harassment began as early as the beginning of the school year last August.

One of the girls told investigators she was harassed over a four-week period in January due in part to her sexual orientation.

One of the girls also stated a time when Beasley allegedly told her that he loved her and that if he was younger, he would date her. In the affidavit, that girl said she told him to stop touching her on multiple occasions, but he persisted.

According to police, a witness told an investigator that Beasley would look at "student's butts" and smile. The witness also said he would reach "his hand out as if he was going to grab a female student's butt."

Parents or legal guardians for all three girls elected to press charges against Beasley.

Beasley was booked on Monday, but, as of Wednesday, he was no longer being held in custody after posting $3,000 bond.

Beasley is due in Henderson Justice Court on Thursday.

CCSD noted Beasley's case is the ninth incident involving a teacher since last July.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.