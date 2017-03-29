2 Texas men suspected in Henderson 'jugging' crimes

A trending crime that saw assailants follow people with bank bags before breaking into their vehicles to grab the cash is the focus of the arrests of two men in Henderson.

According to Henderson police, Cedric Henderson, 27, and Ladarian Glenn, 25, are suspects in a so-called "jugging" crime spree. They said the pair are accused of at least five incidents in which victims holding bank bags were stalked and their vehicles were broken into.

Police said the crimes involve a victim holding the bank bag, which is otherwise known as "jugging," while coming out of banks and businesses. The victims would be targeted as they traveled to their next destination. The victim would then leave the bags underneath a seat or in the trunk. Burglars would then break into the vehicles and steal the cash.

Police noted "jugging" incidents were common in the Houston, TX area, where both suspects are from. Henderson and Glenn were taken into custody on Feb. 22.

Police said the suspects were arrested when they were caught as part of a surveillance operation.

“We saw a number of incidents since last summer and knew that there would be another round of victims if we didn’t stop these suspects,” Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers said. “It was the good work of Henderson Police officers who caught the suspects to hold them accountable for what they have done.”

Both suspects face burglary, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools charges.

