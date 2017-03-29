Couple found dead after Henderson murder-suicide identified

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified a couple found dead after a murder-suicide on March 23.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 54-year-old Holly Guillen and 55-year-old Andres Guillen died in the incident.

Henderson police found the pair in the desert area of Larson Lane and Gilespie after a passerby noticed Andres lying on the ground near a car. Emergency personnel later found Holly's body nearby.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.