Couple found dead after Henderson murder-suicide identified

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File) The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)
Medical examiners have identified a couple found dead after a murder-suicide on March 23.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 54-year-old Holly Guillen and 55-year-old Andres Guillen died in the incident.

Henderson police found the pair in the desert area of Larson Lane and Gilespie after a passerby noticed Andres lying on the ground near a car. Emergency personnel later found Holly's body nearby.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

