Las Vegas man fatally shot through window identified

A 41-year-old Las Vegas man was identified as the person who was fatally shot through a window over the weekend. 

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Geoffrey Erickson died of multiple gunshot wounds stemming from a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident happened on March 26 in the 1200 block of East Hacienda Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

Officers responding to a call of a shooting found a wounded man inside an apartment unit. The person was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed the man was shot through a window, police said. 

Police did not immediately disclose a description of the shooter or a motive.

