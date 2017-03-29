Coroner identifies body found at Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is seen in this undated image. (Source: CNN)

Medical examiners identified the body of a man that was found on a Las Vegas Strip property earlier this month.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the body as 56-year-old Gregg Mann. His cause and manner of death remained pending, as of Wednesday. A place of residence was not disclosed for Mann.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Caesars Palace security located the body in landscaping on the property on the morning of March 20.

Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious.

