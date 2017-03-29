Coroner identifies body found at Caesars Palace - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies body found at Caesars Palace

Posted: Updated:
Caesars Palace is seen in this undated image. (Source: CNN) Caesars Palace is seen in this undated image. (Source: CNN)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Medical examiners identified the body of a man that was found on a Las Vegas Strip property earlier this month.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the body as 56-year-old Gregg Mann. His cause and manner of death remained pending, as of Wednesday. A place of residence was not disclosed for Mann. 

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Caesars Palace security located the body in landscaping on the property on the morning of March 20.

Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.