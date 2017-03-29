Motorcyclist killed in crash near Flamingo and Durango identified

A 21-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Miguel Mayoral Lazo, of Henderson, died in the crash.

Las Vegas Metro police said the crash happened at 11:56 a.m. near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Durango Drive.

Police said a Toyota Camry was heading east on Flamingo and the man driving failed to yield when he turned left, crossing the westbound lanes, hitting a Honda sport cycle, driven by Mayoral Lazo.

Mayoral Lazo was transported to University Medical Center for treatment,but later died.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Flamingo were shut down between Durango Drive and Riley Street, which is just east of El Capitan Way.

The 85-year-old driver of the Camry showed no signs of intoxication, police said.

Police said it was the 32nd traffic related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2017.

