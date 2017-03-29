PD: Homeless man's west Valley death may have stemmed from park theft

Police said a struggle that resulted in the death of a homeless man at a west Las Vegas Valley business complex stemmed from the loss of a phone belonging to the suspect.

In an arrest declaration for Daniel Clubb, police described the events that lead to the death of 50-year-old Vincent Varos last Friday. Clubb, 38, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in the incident.

According to police, multiple people saw Varos and a larger white man engaged in a struggle in the complex located at 6115 W. Flamingo Rd. Varos was on the ground while the other person entered a lifted pickup truck and drove away.

Varos was taken to University Medical Center with a brain shift and a brain bleed, police said. With a grim prognosis, doctors declared Varos brain dead a couple of days later.

Citing witnesses at the complex, police said the man who may have been involved in the altercation was seen a couple of hours earlier at a cell phone retailer in the area. The store's owner told police the man, who identified himself as Clubb, mentioned having his phone stolen the previous week while sleeping in a nearby park. Clubb, who was described as a larger man, was there to purchase a replacement. The owner noted Clubb appeared to be under the influence at the time.

The business owner told police the man then left the area in a white pickup truck.

Police later spoke to a friend of Varos who told them the victim was homeless, living in an encampment behind a nearby auto parts store. According to the friend, his and Varos' mutual friend told him a white man, large in stature, was sleeping in the park and had his belongings stolen about a week before the altercation. That mutual friend woke the man and told him about the theft. The man then began to question other homeless residents at the park. During all this, he had his attention on Varos who claimed to not know what happened to his belongings. The man, who was also seen acting erratically, threatened the residents, and, at one point, told them, "I'm Wood."

After the confrontation, residents saw the man climb into a white pickup truck, back into a pole and drive off, according to police.

Varos' friend said the victim went to get cigarettes on the day of the altercation.

Police verified Clubb's identity with Varos' friend through the suspect's Facebook pictures. Investigators also reviewed surveillance video showing Clubb at the cell phone store and his vehicle, which was also verified through pictures on social media.

Clubb was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder. A felony arraignment was set for Thursday.

