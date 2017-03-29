Nevada gambling revenue falls almost 4.5 percent in February - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada gambling revenue falls almost 4.5 percent in February

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

State regulators say gambling revenue at Nevada casinos was down almost 4.5 percent in February compared with the same month a year ago.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Tuesday casinos won $945.6 million from gamblers last month.

More than half of that was on the Las Vegas Strip, $542 million, where winnings declined nearly 5 percent compared with February 2016.

Gambling revenue at casinos in downtown Las Vegas grew 2.2 percent, bringing in $51.7 million. But winnings shrank in Reno, down 6.7 percent to $45 million, and at Stateline on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, down 6.9 percent to $15 million.

The state benefited with almost $52 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in February. That's up nearly 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

