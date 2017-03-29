Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas crash with motorcycle identified

A pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a January crash, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident occurred on Jan. 7 on Craig Road just east of Aviation Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said a motorcyclist crashed into a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Paul Napoleon.

Napoleon was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, police said. He was pronounced dead on Jan. 10.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as blunt force trauma from the collision.

This marked the 31st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction.

