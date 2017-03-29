Las Vegas teen arrested for threatening to shoot high school

Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested for threatening to shoot his high school on social media.

Police arrested the boy Tuesday on charges of making terroristic threats. Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young says he does not believe the student meant to follow through with his threat of start a shooting at Durango High School.

The teen is currently being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen sent the threat via Twitter on Monday. Some parents say they decide not to send their kids to school and others say the school district did not notify them about the tweet.

CCSD says they typically send out parent notifications in cases where it sees a credible threat.

