Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Rolando Cardenas appears in court on March 29, 2017.
The man suspected of a deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip before barricading himself on a double decker bus made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

During the hearing, a judge appointed an attorney to Rolando Cardenas. The judge also set a preliminary hearing for April 27.

Bail was not set during the hearing. 

Cardenas faces a number of charges including open murder, attempted murder, discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle and burglary while in possession of a gun.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Cardenas barricaded himself on a Regional Transportation Commission bus on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday after shooting two people. One victim, identified as Gary Breitling, died and a second victim survived his injuries.

After several hours, Cardenas surrendered and was taken into custody. 

