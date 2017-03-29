Nevada lawmakers considering minimum wait time for Lyft, Uber

Screen captures of Uber and Lyft show each ride-sharing service in operation for the first time in Las Vegas since Nevada Transportation Authority approved them on Sept. 14, 2015.

Nevada lawmakers are set to debate a bill that could put new restrictions on ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, including a minimum wait time for riders.

Senate Bill 485 was introduced to the Commerce, Labor and Energy committee on Monday. The bill would establish a new set of rules for rideshare applications.

One of those rules: drivers would have to wait 15 minutes after a request to pick up the customer.

"If I'm going to wait 15 minutes that means I'm going to lose at least a ride. So every ride I'm losing a ride," Uber and Lyft driver Sam Gergis said. "It's basically not worth it."

Companies spokespeople said it isn't worth it either.

"The 15 minute mandated wait time is something that's really absurd, frankly, on it's face," Uber representative Taylor Patterson said. "It just doesn't work for people in and around Las Vegas, in Reno, those who are coming into the state as tourists, and especially for residents who need and rely on Uber to get around every day. That just doesn't work."

There are several other regulations added into the bill, like capping surge pricing, testing drivers for drugs and alcohol and fingerprinting drivers.

An Uber spokesperson said if the bill were to pass unchanged, the ride-sharing app would leave the state.

"If the bill passes, Uber would be forced to cease operations in the state."

