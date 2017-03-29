Couple with kids caught on camera stealing Army vet's military bag

Thieves are seen on camera stealing a veteran's bag at his workplace.

A couple with kids took a veteran's prized possession from his workplace, and it was all caught on camera.

For many military veterans, the items they've collected while in the service become extremely sentimental. That's why when a piece of a retired army soldiers career was stolen, it hurt.

For Scott Harris, an Army veteran, it started off as just another day inside Battlefield: Vegas.

"People want to experience this ... do it over and over," Harris said.

The company offers a "one of a kind shooting range experience" for customers. Harris said it's a perfect place for Army veterans to work.

"I originally came in here as a customer," he said. "(I) filled out an application and did some shooting and stuff, and I just fell in love with the place."

He said he drives customers to and from the range in the Vegas heat, while carrying a bag with water and snacks.

"Today, I've got some pretzels, candy, and hand sanitizer."

On Saturday, the bag he usually has disappeared.

"At first I thought somebody was just pranking me," he said. "(I thought they) just moved my bag to another truck."

But then, he said he checked the surveillance footage and saw images of a family who appeared to have taken his bag.

"I actually couldn't believe it." "I was just like, 'Who would do that?'"

At one point in the surveillance video, a man points directly at the camera.

"It looked like he was pointing in there to have his kids take it out of the truck," Harris said.

Then the group looks at it for a little bit, and splits up.

"Then the bag goes into the van."

For Harris, the issue stretched further than a simple bag. It means much more to him because it's a symbol of his past life, serving the nation.

"It's been with me through all my military adventures," he said. "It's been through a lot with me."

On Tuesday, he said he hopes that people come forward after seeing this video.

"For them to do it in broad daylight in a busy parking lot, and so nonchalant, it means to me, they meant to do what they were doing," Harris said.

