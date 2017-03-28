Fight leaves one man ‘brain dead,’ another facing homicide charge

Las Vegas Metro Police arrested a man for homicide after a fight left another man “brain dead.”

Police said officers were called to the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road on Mar. 24, to investigate report of a possible accident involving a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

The victim was treated and a officer “discovered” he was not involved in an accident, but was beaten, police said. He was taken to UMC Trauma Center with a critical head injury and was not expected to survive.

The LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the man was homeless and lived near the area.

On Monday, the victim was pronounced “brain dead,” police said. Police identified Daniel Clubb, 38, as the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday on one count of murder.

This is the 37th homicide investigated by LVMPD in 2017, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3521.