Las Vegas man purchased Raiders domains, but not for football

With the Raiders' move on the horizon, domain names are now worth thousands of dollars. With the Raiders' move on the horizon, domain names are now worth thousands of dollars.
Pace Lattin is an online marking and tech consultant. He said about a year ago, he bought 10 different Raiders website domains. 

"I purchased them for a few dollars," he said. Fast forward a year later, and with the Raiders' move on the horizon, those domains are now worth thousands of dollars. 

His sites however, include little mention of football.

"This is a story about how traffic will suck," he said, pointing to a post on the site. Lattin called his sites "a form of political protesting." With a child in the Clark County School District, he said he's upset one billion dollars (or more) is going to football and not his child's education. 

"We are giving a billion dollars to the Raiders, instead of teachers," he said. 

And even though his domains are worth top dollar, Lattin said trying to make a difference is worth a whole lot more. 

"Our schools need money. Players don't," he said. 

