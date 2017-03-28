Campout for 3rd Vegas area Chick-fil-A opening to begin Wednesda - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Campout for 3rd Vegas area Chick-fil-A opening to begin Wednesday

A Chick-fil-A sign is posted in front of the Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street location in Henderson. (FOX5) A Chick-fil-A sign is posted in front of the Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street location in Henderson. (FOX5)
May the camping begin!

Chick-fil-A's third Las Vegas area location will allow hungry diners to camp out outside the store on Wednesday morning. The Facebook page for the restaurant located at Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15 announced camping can start at 6 a.m., 24 hours ahead of the grand opening on Thursday, March 30.

As customary with Chick-fil-A grand openings across the country, the Sahara location is rewarding the first 100 visitors who enter at 6 a.m. with free food for a year. Restrictions apply, however, and the restaurant will enforce rules set for camping out at the location.

You can view the campout rules here. You will also need to present applicable identification to verify eligibility for the giveaway. A list of valid ID can be found here.

The location's opening follows the January debuts of two Henderson locations at Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road and Ione Road and Eastern Avenue.

