Box truck crushes, kills 'fainting' pedestrian near cemetery

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian resulted in a fatality near Main Street and Owens Avenue, police said Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metro police reported the incident at 2:55 p.m. On arrival, officers located a deceased pedestrian who was run over by a Ford F750 box truck at the intersection.

Police say the pedestrian was waiting to cross the street at the southeast corner of the intersection. The box truck was waiting for the light to turn green, and when it did the driver proceeded to travel northbound on Main Street when the pedestrian fainted and collapsed onto the roadway.

The pedestrian fell into the path of the rear dual tires of the box truck, crushing him to death, according to police. Medical personnel pronounced the 57-year-old male deceased at the scene.

The driver of the box truck remained in the area of the crash and cooperated with police. The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the decedent pending the investigation of the crash.

