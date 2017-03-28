Juvenile injured in central Vegas Valley crash

A portion of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

A crash in the central Las Vegas Valley resulted in injuries for a juvenile, police said Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metro police said they responded to the incident at I Street and West Washington Avenue at 2:15 p.m.

The juvenile was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The person was later stabilized, according to Metro.

Other details of the incident were not immediately available.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.