Juvenile injured in central Vegas Valley crash

Juvenile injured in central Vegas Valley crash


A portion of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5) A portion of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)


A crash in the central Las Vegas Valley resulted in injuries for a juvenile, police said Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metro police said they responded to the incident at I Street and West Washington Avenue at 2:15 p.m.

The juvenile was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The person was later stabilized, according to Metro. 

Other details of the incident were not immediately available.

