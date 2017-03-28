Teen arrested after bringing BB gun to Las Vegas school

Clark County School Police arrested a teenager Tuesday morning after being accused of bringing a BB gun to school.

Captain Ken Yong said one student reported another, after seeing a teen with a BB gun around 9:15 a.m. at West Career and Technical Academy.

Police responded and took a 14-year-old boy into custody.

Young said there were no threats made to any students and no injuries were reported.

