Teen arrested after bringing BB gun to Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County School Police arrested a teenager Tuesday morning after being accused of bringing a BB gun to school.

Captain Ken Yong said one student reported another, after seeing a teen with a BB gun around 9:15 a.m. at West Career and Technical Academy. 

Police responded and took a 14-year-old boy into custody. 

Young said there were no threats made to any students and no injuries were reported.  

We will update this story as more details become available.

