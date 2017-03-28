Raiders accepting season-ticket deposits for Las Vegas stadium

The Raiders launched a season-ticket deposit portal on their website for the future Las Vegas stadium. (Source: Raiders.com)

Just a day after Las Vegas made its NFL breakthrough, the Raiders announced Tuesday they were accepting deposits for season tickets when they begin play in Nevada.

On the team's official website, the Raiders began accepting $100 refundable deposits to reserve a spot for the new Las Vegas Stadium. The site states the team will kickoff in 2020.

While the exact location of the proposed stadium has yet to be finalized, the team and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority are strongly eyeing a plot located just west of Interstate 15 at Russell Road.

The Raiders also extended a preferential opportunity to current season ticket holders for Oakland games. The website states, "Current season tickets members who place a deposit by September 1, 2017 and whose accounts remain in good standing as long as the Raiders play in Oakland will receive a special opportunity to purchase seats at the new Las Vegas stadium."

According to the Raiders, the $100 is for the purchase of a personal seat license. It guarantees those who buy in the first information on purchasing season tickets. They stipulate one deposit per household.

The refund can be obtained at any time, the website said. Deposits are non-transferable.

During Monday's relocation announcement, Raiders owner Mark Davis offered refunds to season ticket holders who were not happy with the move.

