'Sin City Raiders' youth football players want to meet their heroes

The Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas is big news for the die-hard fans, the sports books and anybody looking for a job, but what about the kids?

All you have to do is go to a Sin City Raiders football practice to see the excitement in their eyes.

The team full of pre-teens calls themselves the original Las Vegas Raiders football team, but some of them have been waiting their "whole lives" for their favorite team to relocate

"I've been a Raiders fan since I was little!" said lineman Jojo Hernandez, who hasn't hit puberty yet.

The ORIGINAL Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of their practice right now... giving the fans what they want until the big guys get here. pic.twitter.com/JPOKIkihRi — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 28, 2017

"Aren't they coming here in 2019?" asked Zyon Conner. "That is a long way to go."

Coach Jose Hernandez, Jojo's dad, said he cried when he heard the news. The local Las Vegan showed us a giant Raiders tattoo plastered on his back.

Jojo thinks it's cool. He said he wants a matching tattoo just like it.

"They have the best quarterback ever!" he said.

The kids said they aren't Raiders fans just because of their Nevada Youth Football League team. Most of them said they understood the silver and black stands for something.

Jesse Torres, the 10-year-old quarterback of the Sin City Raiders, said he especially admires Derek Carr for his leadership.

"Even if they're losing or winning he tells them to never stop," he said. "I've never lost faith in them. They were bad, but I knew they were going to come back up because the Raiders always come back up."

"Raiders are a family," said Kayla Torres, the team's talented female linebacker. "We always stick together and we fight for each other."

