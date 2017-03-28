'Sin City Raiders' youth football players want to meet their her - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Sin City Raiders' youth football players want to meet their heroes

Posted: Updated:
A Raiders' helmet placed on a football field. (Austin Turner/FOX5) A Raiders' helmet placed on a football field. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas is big news for the die-hard fans, the sports books and anybody looking for a job, but what about the kids?

All you have to do is go to a Sin City Raiders football practice to see the excitement in their eyes.

The team full of pre-teens calls themselves the original Las Vegas Raiders football team, but some of them have been waiting their "whole lives" for their favorite team to relocate

"I've been a Raiders fan since I was little!" said lineman Jojo Hernandez, who hasn't hit puberty yet.

"Aren't they coming here in 2019?" asked Zyon Conner. "That is a long way to go."

Coach Jose Hernandez, Jojo's dad, said he cried when he heard the news. The local Las Vegan showed us a giant Raiders tattoo plastered on his back.

Jojo thinks it's cool. He said he wants a matching tattoo just like it.

"They have the best quarterback ever!" he said. 

The kids said they aren't Raiders fans just because of their Nevada Youth Football League team. Most of them said they understood the silver and black stands for something.

Jesse Torres, the 10-year-old quarterback of the Sin City Raiders, said he especially admires Derek Carr for his leadership.

"Even if they're losing or winning he tells them to never stop," he said. "I've never lost faith in them. They were bad, but I knew they were going to come back up because the Raiders always come back up."

"Raiders are a family," said Kayla Torres, the team's talented female linebacker. "We always stick together and we fight for each other."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.