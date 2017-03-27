Video poker player nets $400K jackpot at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

On the same day Las Vegas hit the NFL jackpot with the Raiders, the town produced a big-money winner Monday off of a game seen as a novelty in casinos.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas tweeted a $400,000 jackpot handpay screen on Monday from a player's game of 100-hand triple double bonus video poker.

This just in: $400K #jackpot payout happening on the Casino floor. Cha-ching. pic.twitter.com/40y4fejy67 — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) March 28, 2017

In this multi-hand game, cards are dealt at hand one. You're allowed to hold certain cards that will also be held for the other 99 hands. In this jackpot winner's hand, a hand of four aces and a 2-kicker was dealt from hand one in the first round.

At five credits max and $1 each, the hand pays $4,000. Multiply that number by 100 and the player nets a cool six-figure payday.

While $500 a spin wouldn't mean much to seasoned Las Vegas gamblers, the win is 800 times the rate of return on the one round of gambling.

The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino last month awarded a player $1,085,391.67 off a three-reel Wheel of Fortune slot game on another day significant for football - Super Bowl Sunday.

