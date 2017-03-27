Henderson teacher accused of sexual comments toward students

A Henderson middle school teacher was arrested Monday on three counts of "unlawful contact with a minor" after several complaints from students.

According to the Clark County School District, the CCSD PD arrested 57-year-old Gregory Beasley, a math teacher at Thurman White Middle School, "for his actions with female students" at the school.

On Jan. 26, police responded to the school and began an in-depth investigation following complaints of students feeling "uncomfortable, terrorized, threatened, intimidated or harassed," according to CCSD. The investigation continued through Feb. and Mar.

CCSD police captain Ken Young said the comments were sexual in nature, but that no sexual assault was committed.

The victims were 13 and 14 years old.

Beasley was arrested at his home without incident. He has been an employee with CCSD since Dec. 2002. His current employment status is "assigned to home," according to the district.

Young said he doesn't expect any further charges to be filed, unless more complaints are made.

This is the ninth incident involving a teacher since July 1, 2016.

