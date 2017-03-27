Dust advisory in effect for Clark Co. through Tuesday afternoon

Dusty air in the Las Vegas Valley in this undated file image. (Source: File/FOX5)

With wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected, air quality officials issued a dust advisory for Clark County beginning Monday evening.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality said the advisory is in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

FOX5's Sam Argier said a wind advisory that began early Monday is expected to continue into Tuesday morning. Wind gusts should be between 40 and 50 mph, Argier reported.

In the event of high levels of dust, air quality officials said particulate matter has the potential to aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma.

Officials advised children, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases to stay inside during dust storms.

The department offered air quality monitoring through www.enviroflash.org.

Officials also gave these tips in the event of high levels of dust:

Drive slowly on unpaved roads.

Don't take shortcuts across vacant lots.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Fence off barren property or cover it with gravel, rock or desert-friendly landscaping.

Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

