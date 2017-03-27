Police identify suspect in Bellagio heist; 3 others sought

A man who police believe wore a mask during a burglary inside the Bellagio hotel-casino early Saturday was identified Monday.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Sebastian Gonzalez, 20, after a reported smash-and-grab burglary. Gonzalez was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while possession of a gun, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.

According to police, officers initially received calls of noises that sounded like gunshots in the main lobby area of the Bellagio at about 12:50 a.m. Police were able to determine no shots were fired, but that four assailants wearing masks had used sledgehammers to smash glass doors to a closed jewelry store.

Police said the sledgehammers were used to gain access to jewelry cases. The assailants were able to take contents of the cases.

The individuals attempted to leave in a vehicle parked in the parking garage, police said. A security guard approached the burglars, but one of them pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the person.

The burglars then tried to carjack two motorists in the parking garage, one after the other, but to no success, police said.

The burglars then tried to escape toward the Las Vegas Strip on foot. Police were able to take one of them in custody while the other three took off without capture.

Police said the other suspects were males who wore masks of a white cat and a panda. The remaining burglar was only described as an unknown race male.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

