PD: Suspect, 18, in Vegas teen's killing arrested in Louisiana

Las Vegas Metro police identified an 18-year-old as the suspect in the killing of another teenager that took place after a fight at a basketball court.

According to police, Tyrone Washington was extradited and booked into Clark County Detention Center on Sunday. He was taken into custody on March 1 in Shreveport, LA.

Washington was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police developed Washington as the suspect in the Feb. 19 death of 17-year-old Tiris Coleman Jr. Coleman was shot in the 900 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near Revere Street, at about 5 p.m. that day. Officers found Coleman lying in the sidewalk in front of West Las Vegas Library.

Coleman was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

According to police, several juveniles were involved in the altercation with three males, when one of the males pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, Coleman was hit in the neck.

Coleman's classmates and coaches at Shadow Ridge High School remembered him as a star athlete and a "funny kid." (More)

